Branthwaite could miss Everton's next game with pelvic injury still an issue

Everton are still not sure if the pelvic issue that forced Jarrad Branthwaite to miss international duty has cleared up.

The Toffees will be assessing Branthwaite in more detail this week, as club action resumes over the weekend, per Liverpool Echo.

The 22-year-old was impressive in a recent game against West Ham United, but has not been able to sustain a run of starts due to injuries.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has admitted to Branthwaite’s importance to the team.

The stopper was a huge summer target for Manchester United, but the club resisted all bids.

United are likely to be back in for Branthwaite, either in January or in the summer window.