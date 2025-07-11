Everton in talks with Bournemouth for new keeper signing

Everton are in talks with Bournemouth for goalkeeper Mark Travers.

The Daily Mail says negotiations over a fee are underway, though nothing is yet settled.

Everton have lost Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic as their contracts expired last month and see Travers as ideal cover for No1 Jordan Pickford.

Republic of Ireland international Travers spent part of last season on-loan with Middlesbrough.

The Cherries are happy to sell as talks progress with Chelsea over a £25m deal for Djordje Petrovic.