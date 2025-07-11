Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Truro sign Bournemouth defender Kinsey

Truro City have signed AFC Bournemouth defender Max Kinsey.

Kinsey has moved to Truro City on a season-long loan.

"I have been looking for a loan for a couple of years," Kinsey told the club website.

"Truro is the right place to come and develop and I want to help the team also.

"Over the past few years, I have been in and around the Under 18s and Under-21s at Bournemouth since going full-time.

"I feel like I am used to football on a full-time basis and ready to make that step in the National League.

"There are a few boys at Bournemouth that have come down to Truro and they have spoken nothing but high praise for the club and it definitely appealed to me, coming to Truro, when the option arose."

