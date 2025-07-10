Patterson happy signing new Everton deal

Everton midfielder Jack Patterson has signed a new deal.

Patterson has inked a new contract to 2027.

The Northern Ireland youth international told evertonfc.com: “I’m very glad I’ve been given the chance to sign a new deal. I’ve got another two years to try to prove myself to get another one.

“I just want to get better at football. If I get better, I’ll get the opportunity to move up and really push myself.

“I can’t wait for the new season. I think we’ve got a really good squad, especially with all the scholars who have moved up.

“I think we’ve got a real chance of pushing on and finishing near the top of the table.”