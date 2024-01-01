Everton in talks about Begovic return

Veteran shot stopper Asmir Begovic is in talks over a return to Everton this summer.

The former Queens Park Rangers keeper has been without a club since leaving them in May.

Per The Mirror, manager Sean Dyche sees Begovic as a solid option for his squad.

He wants to bring back the experienced ex-Premier League keeper as a backup.

Begovic would likely be third choice, but would be invaluable to Dyche on the training pitch.

He last played for the Toffees back in 2021, spending two seasons at Goodison Park.