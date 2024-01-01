Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Como 1907 return to Serie A with ambitious new owners and familiar faces
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale

Everton in talks about Begovic return

Everton in talks about Begovic return
Everton in talks about Begovic return
Everton in talks about Begovic returnProfimedia
Veteran shot stopper Asmir Begovic is in talks over a return to Everton this summer.

The former Queens Park Rangers keeper has been without a club since leaving them in May.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mirror, manager Sean Dyche sees Begovic as a solid option for his squad.

He wants to bring back the experienced ex-Premier League keeper as a backup.

Begovic would likely be third choice, but would be invaluable to Dyche on the training pitch.

He last played for the Toffees back in 2021, spending two seasons at Goodison Park.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBegovic AsmirEvertonQPRChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Millwall boss Harris sends message to Everton, Brighton over Stephenson interest
DONE DEAL: West Brom land Villa winger Dobbin
Ex-Chelsea keeper Begovic joins Aldershot preseason