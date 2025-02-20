Everton heroes Reid, Irvine enjoy new stadium experience

Tribal Football
Around 10,000 spectators attended the historic first game at Everton Stadium on Monday night, with several famous faces among them.

Everton icon Peter Reid, who won two league titles, an FA Cup, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup with the club, shared a video from the South Stand, captioning it “Not bad TBF” with a blue heart emoji.

True Blue Alan Irvine, now in his fourth spell with Everton, was also present, having returned last month as David Moyes’ assistant manager.

There were other prominent figures from the club all present, including Leighton Baines.Another who was present was Charlie Adam, per the Liverpool Echo, as he is now their set piece coach.

