Palace defender Munoz keen to move on quickly after Everton setback

Palace defender Munoz says the club must focus on facing Villa after loss to Everton

Daniel Muñoz insists Crystal Palace must quickly put their setback against Everton behind them and focus on a demanding run of fixtures.

Despite dominating chances, the Eagles fell to a late 2-1 defeat at Selhurst Park, halting their recent strong away form.

They now aim to respond against Fulham next weekend before a quick turnaround sees them host Aston Villa and Millwall in the FA Cup.

Speaking to TNT Mexico, Muñoz said: “The result was not very positive. We saw ourselves winning at home.

"That's how football is. When you make these mistakes, especially in the Premier League, with players of this level, they don't give you a chance (to recover).

“It's a result we didn't expect, outside of what we wanted to achieve. But, well, that's how football is. You have to turn the page and think about tomorrow.

“It was the last few minutes, we had the game under control, but that's football. You have to assume every situation, every role, and keep your head high.

“We must keep working as a team, and moving up the table as much as we can.”