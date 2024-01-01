Tribal Football
Everton forward set to stay after passionate interview ahead of new season
Everton center forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has dropped a huge hint about his future. 

The English striker was being linked with a move away from the Goodison Park club all summer. 

However, Calvert-Lewin may be staying after all, even though his contract expires in a year’s time. 

"It was a good shift from the lads," Calvert-Lewin stated after a 1-1 draw with Roma on Saturday, when he scored.  

"Good to get some more minutes in the legs and a nice confidence boost going into the first game of the season. 

"(Pre-season) has been good - tough but enjoyable. It's flown by, the first game of the season is this week, it seems like it has come around so quickly but I think we are chomping at the bit ready to feel that atmosphere - a rocking Goodison. 

"I feel good going into the first game of the season, it's always good to be hitting the back of the net regularly and I think with the pre-season we have had, I am feeling good and feeling strong, so I am looking forward to getting cracking." 

