DONE DEAL: Hunt leaves Everton for Fleetwood Town

Former Everton midfielder Mackenzie Hunt has sealed a deal to sign for Fleetwood Town.

The 22-year-old did not make the grade at the Goodison Park club after coming through the academy.

Now he is set to get a chance to show whether he can play regularly at lower league level.

Hunt had been on Everton’s books since the age of 13, being on the bench for Premier League games 17 times last season.

"I'm very happy to be here and excited for the season ahead," Hunt told Fleetwood's website., external

"The manager has good ambitions and they're looking to bounce back after a disappointing season last season.

"I need to start playing proper football and I think Fleetwood is the right place to do that."