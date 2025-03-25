Everton face dealing in Alcaraz outright

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Everton are facing an obligatory permanent deal for Carlos Alcaraz in the coming weeks.

The Argentine midfielder joined Everton on-loan in January from Flamengo to the end of the season.

AS says the deal included an obligatory permanent option.

And it's now emerged if Alcaraz plays another five games for Everton, he will be signed for €18m.

Alcaraz has impressed under Everton manager David Moyes, with the Scot happy to keep the midfielder long-term. 

