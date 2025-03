Everton are eyeing Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Everton boss David Moyes is a fan of Longstaff and considered him while West Ham United manager.

TalkSPORT says Everton are ready to move for Longstaff this summer.

And Newcastle are open to discussing terms given their concerns over Profit & Sustainability rules.

Longstaff, 27, has battled for regular action at Newcastle this season.