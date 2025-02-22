Tribal Football
Most Read
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future
Casemiro names the 4 players who will replace Messi and Ronaldo including Mbappe
Man City boss Guardiola names four teams capable of winning Champions League
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Real Madrid face Atletico; Liverpool meet PSG

Everton defender Tarkowski: Moyes tactical work making big impact

Paul Vegas
Everton defender Tarkowski: Moyes tactical work making big impact
Everton defender Tarkowski: Moyes tactical work making big impactAction Plus
Everton defender James Tarkowski is full of praise for manager David Moyes.

Ahead of today's clash with Manchester United, Tarkowski admits Moyes has made a huge impact since his recent arrival.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"He is very thorough," said Tarkowski.

"His knowledge and experience is incredible. We get a lot of tactical understanding and we go into the battles with a clear plan.

"Most teams get a 'new manager effect', but we're a little past that point now. I think we can get a lot better, but right now the results are the most important thing."

Mentions
Premier LeagueTarkowski JamesMoyes DavidEverton
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim: Moyes doing better job than me
Everton midfielder Alcaraz happy with first weeks on Merseyside
Everton hope to extend Gueye's stay at the club before his contract expires in the summer