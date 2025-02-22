Everton defender Tarkowski: Moyes tactical work making big impact

Everton defender James Tarkowski is full of praise for manager David Moyes.

Ahead of today's clash with Manchester United, Tarkowski admits Moyes has made a huge impact since his recent arrival.

"He is very thorough," said Tarkowski.

"His knowledge and experience is incredible. We get a lot of tactical understanding and we go into the battles with a clear plan.

"Most teams get a 'new manager effect', but we're a little past that point now. I think we can get a lot better, but right now the results are the most important thing."