Everton defender Samuels-Smith pens new deal

Everton defender Odin Samuels-Smith has signed a new contract.

Samuels-Smith has penned a new contract to 2026.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m very excited,” Samuels-Smith told evertontv after signing his pro deal. “It’s probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.

"I want to be playing first-team football to the best ability that I can. I want to be breaking into that squad and starting regularly.

“(Playing at the new stadium) would mean everything. At my age, as well, it would be such a great feeling.”