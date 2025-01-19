Everton defender O'Brien: I'd like to have played more

Everton defender Jake O'Brien admits he'd like to have played more this season.

O'Brien joined Everton in the summer from Lyon.

He said: “I think I need to start playing more.

“I knew it wouldn’t be easy to play games, but I thought I would have played a lot more than I did.

"But I suppose it’s only been half a season and there is another half of the season to go and I think I could play my part in this half the season and start getting more game time.

"It’s been a frustrating six months, but I think the next half of the season is important for me to start getting games.”