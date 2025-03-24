Everton defender Mykolenko picks up "really serious injury" ahead of Merseyside derby

Everton defender Vitaly Mykolenko is a major injury doubt ahead of Liverpool vs Everton after the international break after picking up an injury for Ukraine.

The 25-year-old was forced off with an injury in Ukraine’s 3-0 loss against Belgium on Sunday before being replaced by Bogdan Mykhaylichenko in the 67th minute. Speaking after the game, manager Serhiy Rebrov confirmed that the injury looked serious.

“Unfortunately, he has an injury, he will do an MRI, we'll see. I know Vitaliy. If he didn't continue playing, then the injury was really serious.”

Ukrainian journalist Zorya Londonsk provided another update on social media which will worry Everton fans.

“Mykolenko confirms to us in the mixed zone that it’s a thigh injury he picked up today (not clear if it’s front or back or what exactly)," he wrote on X. "He will wait and see the seriousness of it when he returns to Everton tomorrow.”

Ashley Young is the obvious replacement at left-back for the Ukranian which is a huge blow for manager David Moyes who will be looking to build on the last derby in which they snatched a 2-2 draw thanks to a James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute screamer. Liverpool manager Arne Slot will be out for revenge and this will be welcomed news in their hunt for 3 points next month.