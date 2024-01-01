Tribal Football
Everton defender Moonan signs new contract
Everton defender Bradley Moonan has signed a new contract.

Moonan has penned terms to 2026.

He told the club's website: “My whole family are Everton born and bred so it’s a massive achievement to sign a professional contract at this club.

“I’ve been at the Club now for going on 11 years so I basically grew up here. It’s like a second home.

“I’ve developed a lot as a player and a lot as a person. They say it’s the People’s Club and it’s true. It’s a family club.”

Everton Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, said: “Bradley’s been at the Club for more than 10 years and we’re encouraged with his development in our Academy.

“He had a beneficial season last time out, working with both our Under-18s and Under-21s, and we look forward to seeing him continue his progression in the upcoming campaign.”

