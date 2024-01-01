Everton confirm Chermiti has undergone vital surgery ahead of new season

Everton attacker Youseff Chermiti has been put under the knife after a foot injury left him on the sidelines with an unknown return date.

The 20-year-old missed Everton’s preseason friendly against Preston North End and Sean Dyche confirmed that the youngster would be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Portuguese forward will now begin rehabilitation under the care of Everton’s medical team but is set to be out for at least a few weeks so will miss the rest of preseason.

Posting on his Instagram story, he shared an image of him in a hospital gown with his left foot heavily bandaged stating: “Thanks for all your messages, I’ll be back soon.”

The club are likely to keep hold of backup strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto now that the availability of Chermiti is unclear.