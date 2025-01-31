Leeds still want Southampton striker Archer despite initial bid rejected

Leeds still want Southampton striker Archer despite their initial bid being rejected

Leeds United are still interested in Southampton striker Cameron Archer, even after their loan bid was turned down.

Southampton declined Leeds' offer to take Archer on loan for the remainder of the season, considering him too valuable.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 23-year-old forward has netted five goals in 25 appearances this season.

Southampton, who paid £15M for him last summer, are reluctant to let him go, per The Mirror.

Despite this, Leeds believe Archer could significantly aid their promotion efforts and continue to negotiate with Southampton.

The discussions are ongoing as Leeds remain hopeful of securing a deal.