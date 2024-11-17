Freidkins plan major staff shake-up as Everton takeover

The Friedkins plan to shake-up Everton's staff once their takeover is complete.

The Sun says many of Everton's staff will be forced to interview for the jobs theu currently hold.

Technical chief Kevin Thelwell and his scouting team face going through the process.

Manager Sean Dyche, meanwhile, is off contract in June and could have to do the same to earn a new deal.

The Friedkins are paying a mooted £800m to take control of the club.