Everton eye Ivory Coast as midfield option for January

Everton have reportedly edged ahead of several Premier League rivals in the transfer race to sign highly-rated midfielder Abdoulaye Doumbia

Sunderland and Coventry City are also taking a look at the Ivory Coast international, but the Toffees have the edge, as per Football Insider.

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The 19-year-old BK Hacken star has caught the eye of several clubs from across Europe, and is viewed as being perfect for the Premier League.

Primarily used as a deep-lying playmaker, the teenager has made 27 appearances across all competitions, scored two goals and laid on three assists in 2026/27.

David Moyes bolstered his midfield over the summer, by bringing in Hayden Hackney and Christian Norgaard, but a move for Doumbia would be made with an eye on the future as the club aim for a long-term successor to Idrissa Gana Gueye.