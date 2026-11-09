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Everton eye Ivory Coast as midfield option for January

Everton manager David Moyes.
Everton manager David Moyes.Profimedia

Everton have reportedly edged ahead of several Premier League rivals in the transfer race to sign highly-rated midfielder Abdoulaye Doumbia

Sunderland and Coventry City are also taking a look at the Ivory Coast international, but the Toffees have the edge, as per Football Insider

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The 19-year-old BK Hacken star has caught the eye of several clubs from across Europe, and is viewed as being perfect for the Premier League.

Primarily used as a deep-lying playmaker, the teenager has made 27 appearances across all competitions, scored two goals and laid on three assists in 2026/27.

David Moyes bolstered his midfield over the summer, by bringing in Hayden Hackney and Christian Norgaard, but a move for Doumbia would be made with an eye on the future as the club aim for a long-term successor to Idrissa Gana Gueye.

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Premier LeagueAbdoulaye DoumbiaDavid MoyesEvertonHackenFootball transfers

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