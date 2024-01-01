Everton captain Coleman: Ireland must keep cool against England

Tribal Football
Everton captain Seamus Coleman says the Republic of Ireland's players must stay cool against England tonight.

Ireland host England in their Nations League clash.

Coleman said: “You can most certainly tap into the emotional side of it, but I think that goes, to be honest with you, for any time you put on that green jersey for Ireland and I get those lads into a huddle beforehand.

“You can tap into the emotional side of it all because it is about the historic game and England our rivals coming over. For us lads, we’re representing our country, unbelievably proud to do so as well.

“There are some amazing journeys along the way for those lads, myself included, to get to this level. We can tap into the emotional side, of course, it doesn’t matter if that’s England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, it doesn’t matter because you’re playing for your country.

“Hopefully we can do that in a positive way tomorrow. But we can’t just be gung-ho with emotion, you have to have a smart head as well for sure.”

