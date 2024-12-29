Everton captain Coleman delighted to be back in action

Everton captain Seamus Coleman is delighted to be fully fit and back for the club.

Coleman drew positives from their 1-1 draw at Manchester City ahead of Sunday's clash with Nottingham Forest.

“It’s been a bit stop-start, of course it has,” he told the Everton website. “But I've been back a few weeks now, and listen, Ashley (Young) has been, in my opinion, one of our better players this season.

“He's been absolutely exceptional. I had a little joke with him about that he could have given me an easier game to come in for instead of Man City away!

“But he's been great, and I've just been working hard in training, and I think at this level, you've always got to be ready because you never know when you could be needed.

“It felt good out there. It takes a while to get into the swing of it. When the team are all in it together, it makes it easier.

“You could tell everyone's working hard for each other. Jack Harrison in front of me – I know at the end he might have had a chance – but to even be in the box at that stage of the game, with the work rate, the effort and the desire he's shown today in front of me, he was doing my job as well as his own job.

“The wingers put in an unbelievable shift, but that's what we expect from each other.”

Coleman added: “I love this football club, of course I do, and it's a massive part of my life.

“It's getting close to that stage; it's coming closer and closer, so you don't take moments like that for granted.

“But our supporters through thick and thin will always show up and that's why, in my opinion, they're the best supporters in the country.”