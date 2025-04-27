Everton boss Moyes seeks reunion with West Ham midfielder Soucek

Everton are lining up a move to West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek.

Blues boss David Moyes wants to be reunited with Soucek, who proved a first-choice for the Scot during his time in charge of the Irons.

The Sun says Moyes wants to bring Soucek, 30, north to join the new revolution at Everton after this season's changed of ownership and the move to their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Soucek signed a new deal last year to 2027, but Everton hope to convince West Ham to sell over the summer.

Moyes is particularly keen on Soucek due to his fitness record, only Everton defender James Tarkowski and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes have started more games this season.