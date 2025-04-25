Agent convinced Chelsea, West Ham target Bojang "destined for greatness"

The agent of Reims striker Adama Bojang isn't surprised about rumours of interest from Chelsea and West Ham.

Bojang has shone this season on-loan with Grasshoppers Zurich and is attracting interest from the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Agent and former Millwall striker Cherno Samba told talkSPORT: "I've spoken to (Bojang), I've told him to keep his feet on the ground as myself and my own story, being a striker.

"The hype around me growing up around his age, he could not be in a better place in terms of me looking after him.

"I can show him all the pitfalls of the game."

https://x.com/FTalentScout/status/1910658957669999059

"Destined for greatness"

Samba has no doubts about the potential of the Gambian prospect.

He added, "Absolutely (he's ready to step up).

"He is destined for greatness. He needs to go to a club that will develop him, and the rest will be history, I tell you that.

"Fingers crossed he stays away from injury, but he will be a top, top, top player.

"He is a very, very talented prospect, that's for sure. He looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane.

"He's always watching YouTube videos of Cristiano and trying to emulate himself like that.

"He has got the pace, he's great in the air and he is a goalscorer."