DONE DEAL? West Ham clause triggered for Todibo

West Ham United are set to sign permanently France defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

While West Ham were defeated at Brighton on Saturday, the result still saw the Hammers' Premier League status confirmed for another season. And staying up was the obligatory clause set in Todibo's loan deal from Nice.

The Irons are now due to pay around £36m to sign the defender outright, says BBC Sport.

Only minor details need to be finalised between the two clubs.

Todibo has made 25 appearances for West Ham this season, which has been interrupted by injury.