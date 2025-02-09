Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Everton boss Moyes rejected chance to sign ex-Chelsea striker
Everton boss David Moyes vetoed a move for Michy Batshuayi in the final days of the winter market.

The former Chelsea striker left Galatasaray for Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

However, The Sun says a return to England with Everton was seriously considered.

Moyes and Everton chiefs discussed a move for Batshuayi before the Scot pulled back, unconvinced about whether the 31 year-old could make an instant impact.

For the moment, Beto is Everton's one fit centre-forward.

