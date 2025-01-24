Everton boss Moyes prepares for landmark game

Everton boss David Moyes will reach 700 Premier League games as manager facing Brighton on Saturday.

Moyes began his Premier League career in 2002 - with Everton - becoming the youngest manager in the competition at the time.

Moyes said: "It's incredible really. When you start out, I don't think you ever believe you will become a Premier League manager but to get 700 games behind me is a fair achievement, I am very pleased.

"There's two great managers ahead of me in Arsene and Alex. I don't think I'll be making their numbers, that's for sure."

Of taking charge of Everton for the first time, Moyes added: "I remember Sir Bobby (Robson) giving me a few wise words.

"It is amazing how it has changed around and I have been really fortunate and lucky to have been given opportunities at clubs."