Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Chelsea agree record fee to sign Kairat striker Satpaev
Chelsea boss Maresca: Never good time to face Man City; do we need Garnacho?
Amorim: Garnacho IS a Man Utd player

Everton boss Moyes prepares for landmark game

Paul Vegas
Everton boss Moyes prepares for landmark game
Everton boss Moyes prepares for landmark gameAction Plus
Everton boss David Moyes will reach 700 Premier League games as manager facing Brighton on Saturday.

Moyes began his Premier League career in 2002 - with Everton - becoming the youngest manager in the competition at the time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Moyes said: "It's incredible really. When you start out, I don't think you ever believe you will become a Premier League manager but to get 700 games behind me is a fair achievement, I am very pleased.

"There's two great managers ahead of me in Arsene and Alex. I don't think I'll be making their numbers, that's for sure."

Of taking charge of Everton for the first time, Moyes added: "I remember Sir Bobby (Robson) giving me a few wise words.

"It is amazing how it has changed around and I have been really fortunate and lucky to have been given opportunities at clubs."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEvertonBrighton
Related Articles
Moyes adds Adam and Irvine as backroom staff at Everton in major reunion
Moyes reveals McNeil will undergo surgery, speaks on Everton transfer plans and Broja's future
Brighton boss Hurzeler discusses facing Moyes, amazing away support and Ferguson's future