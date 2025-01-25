Everton boss Moyes pleased to reach career landmark with victory

Everton boss David Moyes was pleased with victory at Sheffield United.

The 1-0 win marked his 700th Premier League as a manager.

"I had my 700th game in the Premier League as well and it was a special day," Moyes reflected.

"Look, I think the supporters understand at the moment, winning, getting ourselves out of trouble, making sure we've got a short-term fix, is what we have to do.

"We have to get enough points to make sure we're in the new stadium next season in the right position. I think the longer goal is to make sure we can get things and put things in place for the future.

"There will be days when it's not so good, there were bits of today that weren't as good, we couldn't control the game as much, or we couldn't control any of it in the second half at all. So we need to find ways of getting that a bit better."