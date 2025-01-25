Moyes happy with manner of Everton win at Brighton

Everton boss David Moyes was delighted with the way they battled to victory at Brighton on Saturday.

Iliman Ndyiae struck from the spot in the first-half to earn the 1-0 win.

Moyes said: "I'm still smiling. It was a great, great result for us, on the back of the result against Tottenham, to come here and win at Brighton. It wasn't an easy task and in some ways we needed to play much better but it shows me the levels we need to get to.

"The players showed they've got a huge backbone, a bit of steel there as well. Goalkeepers, centre-halves, defenders and the boys in midfield have done a great job defensive-wise.

"The next part is to see if we can start making it a bit better, a bit easier on the eye with the ball and how we play.

"It was incredible character. I thought people really stood up today and were counted on when it was needed."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala suffered injuries on the day and Moyes added: "They're going to get checked. We're a bit worried about both Dom and Mangala at the moment. They look as if they've picked up injuries. I don't want to say it's serious at the moment until we find out what the outcome are. I think the medical team seem to think they don't look the best."