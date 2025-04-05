Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Everton boss Moyes: Alcaraz deal now coming into my thoughts
Everton boss Moyes: Alcaraz deal now coming into my thoughts
Everton boss David Moyes admits a permanent deal for Carlos Alcaraz is now being considered.

The Argentine midfielder joined on-loan in January from Flamengo, with an obligatory permanent option set if Alcaraz makes nine starts for Everton. So far he has reached four, including the midweek defeat at Liverpool.

Moyes said: “It is coming into my thought process a little bit.

"He has done well but obviously we want to give ourselves every chance to see what we are going to do with it.”

Alcaraz, reports the Liverpool Echo, is settled on Merseyside and eager to stay long-term.

