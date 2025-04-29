Everton's transfer plans take a huge hit as Tarkowski could miss the start of next season

Everton defender James Tarkowski is set to undergo surgery for a hamstring injury that could mean he misses the start of next season.

Manager David Moyes confirmed Tarkowski’s season had been ended by a hamstring injury suffered against Manchester City as well as the Blues’ pre-season preparations in what is a major blow for the Toffees who are set for a huge summer clear-out in the coming months.

Advertisement Advertisement

Everton approach this summer with 15 senior players on deals that will see them leave the club unless a deal is reached. Tarkowski hadn’t missed a league game since joining Everton in July 2022 and forms a resilient triangle between Jordan Pickford and Jarrad Branthwaite which keeps Everton's defense locked down.

The Liverpool Echo reports that now this relationship has been severed, Everton will suffer especially if Tarkowski is out for the start of next season. The report also suggests that Moyes’ plan for the future was starting to coalesce around that axis of strength and now that plan has been thwarted and he may have to sign another bold defender to cover for the English international.

Tarkowski’s injury means he falls two games short of equalling Wayne Bridge's Premier League record of 113 consecutive starts for an outfield player and Everton will face Ipswich Town, Fulham, Southampton and Newcastle United without one of the strongest members of their squad.