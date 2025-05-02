Moyes on Calvert-Lewin: It’s not me who’s always judging him, it's the Evertonians

Everton manager David Moyes has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend's clash with Ipswich Town.

Everton lost back-to-back games for the first time since David Moyes returned to the club in recent weeks as he aims to bounce back against newly relegated Ipswich Town. Moyes will hope they can retake 13th place this week which means more prize money for the club once the season ends.

Calvert-Lewin could stay at Everton

He first gave a lengthy answer on striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin whose current deal expires this summer as reports continue to suggest that he will be let go once the season is over.

“It would probably be unfair to put the pressure on him like that. He’s obviously not fit.

“He’s not fit is as far as he’s not match fit. It’s huge training with the team and he’s probably only had three days training with us in total, so that would be really unfair to judge him, so we wouldn’t do that.

“It’s not me who’s always judging him though. Evertonians are judging him.

“They’ll have their own thoughts about how he’s done over the years. I’ll be the one who makes the final decision, but Dom is the one who has to show us he can be robust, he can be fit to play.

“Undoubtedly, he’s got qualities that other strikers don’t have and he has to show us all when he has those opportunities, he’s going to take it.

“The first game for me, he got me a goal against Tottenham, it probably made him feel a lot better and I do believe if he’d been around the team he’d have got a few more goals.”

Can Calvert-Lewin prove himself?

When asked how the 28-year-old would prove himself in the remaining weeks of the campaign, Moyes explained how he needs him to be ready to show his worth at any moment.

“It’s a nearly impossible question isn’t it? So, we need him to become more robust as we’re not getting our value out of it.

“We need him to be ready to train, play, be competitive and play more games than what he’s been available for.

“I’ll tell you what, he’s an incredibly conscientious boy from what I’ve seen about his body and how he keeps himself fit.

“He’s worked privately in Germany for the last month or so, to keep himself in the right shape.”

New contracts on the horizon

Finally, Moyes gave an interesting comment on contracts as the Toffees are set to let several players leave for free this summer in what is a major clearout.

"I can tell all the Evertonians we are underway behind the scenes."