Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Amorim discusses plans for Ugarte at Man Utd
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Osasuna a serious challenge; Mbappe disappointed
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez denies James exit talk ahead of Las Palmas clash

Everton boss Dyche: We must grab initiative against West Ham

Paul Vegas
Everton boss Dyche: We must grab initiative against West Ham
Everton boss Dyche: We must grab initiative against West HamAction Plus
Everton boss Sean Dyche says he wants his players on the front foot against West Ham today.

The Blues meet West Ham on the back of a disappointing defeat at Southampton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We’ve been on a better forefront, going to take these games on,” explained the Everton manager. “I think we came away from that against Fulham, but some of that was back on show against Southampton.

“In other areas of that game, we could’ve done better, but we certainly looked a force going forwards and creating chances.

“And to give away so little in defence and yet lose a game, that’s really frustrating and we’ve got to correct that this weekend. That’s what we look to do.”

He added: “You have to remember the skillset of the players and I always look at the group I’ve got and go, ‘Right, what can make that group effective? What can make it win?’

“And the second part of that is if we can do it in a style that everyone likes, which is very, very difficult in the Premier League – for any manager.

“To mix that all together and, while we’re doing it – cutting numbers and developing players and selling them and getting up the league – trust me, it’s a task in itself.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueEvertonWest Ham
Related Articles
Ndiaye delighted over relationship with Everton fans
Graham thrilled to sign pro terms with Everton
EXCLUSIVE: Fired up Yakubu talks Nigeria duty and infamous World Cup miss