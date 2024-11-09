Everton boss Dyche: We must grab initiative against West Ham

Everton boss Sean Dyche says he wants his players on the front foot against West Ham today.

The Blues meet West Ham on the back of a disappointing defeat at Southampton.

“We’ve been on a better forefront, going to take these games on,” explained the Everton manager. “I think we came away from that against Fulham, but some of that was back on show against Southampton.

“In other areas of that game, we could’ve done better, but we certainly looked a force going forwards and creating chances.

“And to give away so little in defence and yet lose a game, that’s really frustrating and we’ve got to correct that this weekend. That’s what we look to do.”

He added: “You have to remember the skillset of the players and I always look at the group I’ve got and go, ‘Right, what can make that group effective? What can make it win?’

“And the second part of that is if we can do it in a style that everyone likes, which is very, very difficult in the Premier League – for any manager.

“To mix that all together and, while we’re doing it – cutting numbers and developing players and selling them and getting up the league – trust me, it’s a task in itself.”