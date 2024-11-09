Ndiaye delighted over relationship with Everton fans

Everton striker Iliman Ndiaye is delighted with the way the fans have taken to him this season.

Ndiaye arrived in the summer from Olympique Marseille and has been a bright spot in a disappointing season so far for the Toffees.

He told the club's website: "I am very pleased. Obviously, I've come back to the Premier League, which I love, with a big club in Everton Football Club. I'm very grateful for the opportunity they've given me, and I want to give back.

"I will give my all to the Club, for the fans. Obviously, it's good to have a good connection with the fans - I've tried to give them something on the pitch and they've given me love outside the pitch. I'm very happy here."

On last week's defeat at Southampton, Ndiaye added: "We had a disappointing start to the season but we provided a reaction with a five-game unbeaten run - and now we need to show another strong reaction as we look ahead to the weekend. We will give it our all, that's for sure."