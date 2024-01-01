Everton boss Dyche on O'Brien: His time will come

Tribal Football
Dyche on O'Brien: "His time will come"
Dyche on O'Brien: "His time will come"
Everton manager Sean Dyche has given his opinion on youngster Jake O'Brien.

The center back is desperate to get more first team game time, but has a lot of competition to wade through.

With the likes of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite fully fit, O’Brien will have to bide his time.

Dyche stated bluntly: "His time will come."

He admitted that defenders have to work even harder when they come through the youth system.

While they may show quality in the Under-18s and Under-21s, the physicality of the Premier League can be a daunting next step.

