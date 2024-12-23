Everton boss Dyche: New owners have brought fresh energy

Everton boss Sean Dyche has stated the club's takeover has brought a new energy.

The Friedkin Group's purchase of the club's majority shares from Farhad Moshiri went through last week.

On Moshiri, Dyche began: "This has been an indifferent period for many different reasons.

"Expectation went higher, spending went lower, which is always a challenge when that happens.

"The ownership seems to have given a more balanced view of the club at the moment, a more positive outlook, which is helpful of course, and then it's for us to keep building on the pitch."

He added: "The new owners' words are just 'stability' and I think that seems to have brought calmness. But that doesn't last forever.

"I think there just seems to be an air of changing the mood about Everton Football Club. It just seems to have lifted things."