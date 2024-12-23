Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Everton made it very difficult

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo says they showed the right "fighting spirit" for their 0-0 draw at Everton.

Everton had their chances on Sunday, though couldn't find a way past visiting goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Adarabioyo said afterwards: "It was very difficult.

"Everton are one of the best teams at keeping clean sheets and we are one of the best at scoring. The first half was very difficult with the weather but we showed fighting spirit.

"We are having a good run and are full of confidence. We will keep on pushing."