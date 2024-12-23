Chelsea goalkeeper Sanchez: We're happy with Everton performance

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was delighted with his clean sheet after their 0-0 draw against Everton.

Sanchez was outstanding between the posts for the 0-0 draw.

He later said: "It was a difficult game with very difficult conditions, but I think it’s a stadium that is always hard to come to as a team.

"I think Everton are one of the teams with the most clean sheets in Europe. In a game that gets complicated, the most important thing is not to lose the game. That’s what we did.

"We got one point, we’re happy with the performance, everybody fought to win the game and we need to concentrate on the next one and go and get three points.

"I enjoy these games because you get more time on the ball and sometimes it also gets rough and you need to fight. I enjoy it – I enjoy every game in the Premier League – but today we fought well."