Everton boss Dyche impressed by Villa market work

Everton boss Sean Dyche admits he's been impressed by Aston Villa's summer market work.

Everton meet Villa later today.

Dyche said: “They’ve done very well with the coaching they have there and the manager. I think he’s done a tremendous job.

“They’ve invested but invested well. It’s not easy and you have to choose the right players who can enhance what you do. They’re a good outfit.

“They’re learning, I think, because the more games that come around, a lot of clubs learn how to manage it and learn how to deal with it. We can’t rely on any of that. We have to rely on us performing and us giving a good enough performance to win.”