Ansser Sadiq
Everton boss Dyche: I've never worked harder in my career
Everton boss Dyche: I've never worked harder in my career
Everton boss Sean Dyche admits that he is working harder than he ever has in the past.

The former Burnley manager states this job is the most challenging he has experienced in his career.

Dyche is hoping to keep the Toffees safe from the relegation zone, as the club’s takeover happens behind the scenes.

"Sometimes me, my staff and the players haven't delivered as well as we could do," said Dyche to reporters.

"But we work tirelessly. This is the most work I've done in all my years in management, at this club, without a shadow of a doubt.

"I'm more than ready for the challenge. It could be easier because for sure I've made errors this season, the team has made errors, they are there for all to see.

"It's a fact of life as a manager, you have to get the margins right and we haven't done so far this season.

"You've got to win games and we haven't won enough games."

