Everton boss Dyche: I know succession planning in place

Under-fire Everton manager Sean Dyche admits he may well lose his job.

The Toffees are thinking about making a chance at the helm of the first team in the coming weeks.

Dyche was asked if he had been given any reassurances by the club’s new owners.

He stated: "To be clear, it should be at the end of the day, if you are a business of this size then succession planning should be part of your diligence.

“We need to win more games... I know the industry I am in."

Dyche added: "I have worn this badge with as much pride as I can and I will continue to do so."