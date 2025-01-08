Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Juventus offer Luiz to Man City (plus two more Prem clubs) in Zirkzee attempt

Everton boss Dyche: I know succession planning in place

Ansser Sadiq
Everton boss Dyche: I know succession planning in place
Everton boss Dyche: I know succession planning in placeAction Plus
Under-fire Everton manager Sean Dyche admits he may well lose his job.

The Toffees are thinking about making a chance at the helm of the first team in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dyche was asked if he had been given any reassurances by the club’s new owners.

He stated: "To be clear, it should be at the end of the day, if you are a business of this size then succession planning should be part of your diligence. 

“We need to win more games... I know the industry I am in."

Dyche added: "I have worn this badge with as much pride as I can and I will continue to do so."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEvertonFootball TransfersDyche Sean
Related Articles
Everton to bid for Villa outcast Philogene
Carragher on Potter replacing Lopetegui: Everton are a much bigger club than West Ham
Crystal Palace eyeing Lyon midfielder Caqueret