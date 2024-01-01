Tribal Football
Everton boss Dyche happy with Iroegbunam preseason form

Everton boss Dyche happy with Iroegbunam preseason form
Everton boss Sean Dyche lavished praise on a new signing this weekend.

The Toffees manager was happy to see another good display from new signing Tim Iroegbunam.

The former Aston Villa youngster was impressive in a 3-0 friendly win against Preston.

Dyche stated, per the Liverpool Echo: “He is doing well, he has adapted quickly to what we expect and his body is changing to the demands we put on him physically. 

“I spoke to him about that when he got here and I think he is enjoying it. He has worked very hard the last two games. 

“I thought he played very well, it was a tough performance the other night (against Coventry) but I thought he played well and stuck to task. Today he played well as well.”

