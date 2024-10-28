Tribal Football
Most Read
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Man Utd to pay huge sum to Ten Hag after dismissal
SACKED! Ten Hag axed as Man Utd manager after club’s worst start to Prem season

Lallana convinced of "back-to-back" Southampton wins this week

Paul Vegas
Lallana convinced of "back-to-back" Southampton wins this week
Lallana convinced of "back-to-back" Southampton wins this weekAction Plus
Southampton midfielder Adam Lallana believes they can win consecutives games this week.

Saints meet Stoke City in the Carabao Cup before facing Everton in the Premier League on the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking to the Daily Echo, he said: "We've still got no points, but there were pockets within that performance against City that we'll definitely take.

"It's a big fortnight for us coming up now with some big games. I thought we were brave in how we played and how Russell wants us to play. 

"In the first half, we showed a bit of ego and a bit of balls, to put it candidly. It's a bit flat because I don't want to be losing football matches, we don't want to lose games.

"We need a win, but it's important we stay calm and believe in what the manager's asking us to do. That's the best way for us to get results.

"There was enough there against City to give us confidence going into the next two home games this week. It's on us to show that.

"I want back-to-back wins this week, it's as simple as that. Stoke and Everton at home, and I'm confident we can." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueLallana AdamSouthamptonStoke CityEverton
Related Articles
Martin says he will play his strongest Southampton XI against Stoke
Walker-Peters says Southampton "know how to overcome" poor form
Andy Crosby exclusive: Working with England stars Shaw, Calvert-Lewin & Ramsdale; planning for coaching return