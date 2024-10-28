Lallana convinced of "back-to-back" Southampton wins this week

Southampton midfielder Adam Lallana believes they can win consecutives games this week.

Saints meet Stoke City in the Carabao Cup before facing Everton in the Premier League on the weekend.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, he said: "We've still got no points, but there were pockets within that performance against City that we'll definitely take.

"It's a big fortnight for us coming up now with some big games. I thought we were brave in how we played and how Russell wants us to play.

"In the first half, we showed a bit of ego and a bit of balls, to put it candidly. It's a bit flat because I don't want to be losing football matches, we don't want to lose games.

"We need a win, but it's important we stay calm and believe in what the manager's asking us to do. That's the best way for us to get results.

"There was enough there against City to give us confidence going into the next two home games this week. It's on us to show that.

"I want back-to-back wins this week, it's as simple as that. Stoke and Everton at home, and I'm confident we can."