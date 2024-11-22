Everton boss Dyche full of admiration for Frank and Brentford

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has one admirer in his opposite number at Everton - Sean Dyche.

The veteran former Burnley coach has a lot of time for Frank and the great job he has done with the Bees.

As the two teams prepare to go head to head in the Premier League over the weekend, Dyche waxed lyrical about Frank.

He stated to reporters: “I know Thomas quite well, I know (Brentford owner) Matt Benham a bit. They work on their margins. You’ve got to progress in so many ways; there are certain areas to hit and certain markers to get a performance that can win.

“They’ve had those ding-dong games of scorelines, but over the past few years, they keep getting on top of it. They keep getting on the right side of the margins.

“They’ve got a very good manager. I like him personally, but I also respect him. I think he’s done a brilliant job there – and I think the club have – staying calm to what they believe in and sticking to their principles. They keep going, keep adding and keep going. I like what they do there, and I like the manager a lot.”

