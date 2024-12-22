Chelsea boss Maresca wary going to Everton today

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is wary going to Everton today.

Maresca knows the Blues have a poor record at Goodison Park, though they won there in May 0-6.

"Chelsea have lost games there? Okay. It is something I didn’t know to be honest," said Maresca.

"It’s the same thing I was asked after Brentford, that the last three years they beat us (at Stamford Bridge). Hopefully, we can go there and beat them.

"It will be a tough game for sure but we will try to prepare the game in the best way we can and the target is always to win the game.

"Everton’s stadium is not only tough for Chelsea, it’s tough for any club. So we are going to see."

He added, "We try to focus on the game, not the consequences of the game. Since we started together, I have tried to convince the players to be focused on the game, the game plan and how we can do the right things. No more than that.

"So I don’t think there is pressure because of the consequence of the win – and firstly you have to win the game."