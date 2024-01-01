Everton boss Dyche calm amid contract doubts

Manager Sean Dyche’s expiring contract at Everton is the least of his concerns at the moment.

The former Burnley head coach has no issues if he is out of contract even as the season nears its conclusion.

But with months to go until then, he is only focusing on getting the team out of its present rut after three defeats in three Premier League games.

“That’s standard, in 10 years as a manager if you think I haven’t been down this road before you would be wrong,” said the Everton boss.

“Even at Burnley they would talk about managers for years – “what about that, they should do this”. It’s standard in the business now. Unless you are the legendary managers with legendary status at certain clubs, it is unlikely you are not going to get questioned in that way.

“(Arsenal boss) Mikel Arteta has signed a new deal. Three years ago at the beginning of the season – three games in – there were people saying he’s got to go! I remember they won a few games 1-0, next thing they look like the old Arsenal, three years later he is signing a new deal.

“Arsene Wenger of all people was questioned – a manager whose trading paid for a stadium! Everton has had nine years of that kind of thing every 12 or 18 months, with noise generated either from bad results or a feel that, “You’ve got to change it”.

“I look at the club, where we are at – the player trading, the money we have saved, the players we’ve got, the injuries we’ve got – and say, “Could this happen? Yeah. Do I want it to happen? No. Am I working hard to stop it from happening? Of course”. The outside noise won’t go away.’”