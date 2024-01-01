Tribal Football
Everton boss Dyche admits Alli setback
Everton out of contract star Dele Alli has suffered yet another setback in his injury battle.

The midfielder is struggling to win his quest to return to playing football on a regular basis.

The ex-England international has been training with Everton despite his contract running out. 

“He’s just making sure he’s right,” said Everton boss Sean Dyche about Alli this week. 

“He’s had a little bit of a slip back with his fitness so he is just in that total recovery period.

“It’s a slight muscle strain, nothing too heavy, but because it’s been so long it is about getting him back into that fully fit zone.”

“It’s not easy but unfortunately it is part of being a professional footballer,” added Dyche.

“He has had a tough run of it, there is no doubt about that, and on the back of him feeling better about himself.

“To have this period out has been very challenging for him but whenever I see him he seems to be in good spirits. He’s well aware of the situation.”

