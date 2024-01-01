Royle hoping new success for Everton

Everton legend Joe Royle admitted he hopes to no longer be the club’s last trophy-winning manager.

The 75-year-old was speaking at the unveiling of the “Joe Royle Lane” training complex in Halewood.

Royle, who steered the Blues to a 1-0 win over Manchester United in 1995, knows the club has waited a long time for silverware since then.

He stated: “I’m very touched to be honest.

“It’s a very hospitable place, Sean (Dyche) said to me very early on ‘come in when you want, come and see us’, which is nice because I do occasionally come in. I’m very flattered by this, completely.

“This is more than a training ground, it’s like a hotel. It’s brilliant, they deserve it, there’s still a warmth about the place.

“There are ownership issues at the moment, but that doesn’t come out here and everyone is happy. It would be lovely to see, very soon, a trophy on the table.”