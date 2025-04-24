Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Everton attract new billionaire investor
Everton attract new billionaire investor
Everton have attracted a new billionaire investor.

The Friedkins have been joined at Everton by Christopher Sarofim, chairman of the US fund management company Fayez Sarofim & Co and co-owner of the Houston Texans, a franchise of the NFL.

Sarofim will join Roundhouse Capital Holdings Limited, the parent company that controls Everton.

The share acquired by the son of Fayez Sarofim, who died in 2022, is not known, reports the Guardian.

Sarofim was a Texan fund manager, who became a billionaire through asset management.

