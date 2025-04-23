PGMOL chief Howard Webb explains Liverpool's controversial Merseyside derby goal

The former referee has explained the decision to allow Diogo Jota's goal in the Merseyside derby which many believe should not have stood.

The Reds defeated the Toffees 1-0 on April 2nd after Jota’s strike in the second half which was questioned by the likes of manager David Moyes who described the goal as a "clear offside" and suggested the officials had made an error. This is due to Luis Diaz’s position leading up to the goal where he looked to be in an offside position.

Webb believes the correct decision was made as he spoke on the Mic'd Up programme about the incident, suggesting that Diaz was not doing enough to interfere with play before he flicked the ball to Jota.

"This all comes down to the point that just being in an offside position, which Luis Diaz is, is not in itself sufficient to be penalised," he said.

"It's all about what you do whilst in that position and you have to do one of the things here (listed in the video), to be penalised for offside interfering with an opponent. We don't see Luis Diaz do any of these things whilst in the offside position, he just stands there.

"Now you can feel a little bit sorry for Tarkowski here because he stretches out to stop the ball going through to Luis Diaz, but that ship sails some time ago, whereby if you're just in that offside position and don't do anything behind a defender you won't be penalised.

"And that's what we see in this situation here. You hear the VAR talking about 'was there a challenge?' There wasn't. He wasn't challenging. He was standing there and that's why they correctly allowed this goal to stand."

The offside law states that once Tarkowski then touched the ball with his interception, therefore Diaz’s interaction afterwards is in an onside position. Goals such as this always lead to mass criticism of officials but Webb looks to have cleared up the decision much to the relief of both sets of fans.